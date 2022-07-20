EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars for an armed robbery at The Smoke Shop in far east El Paso.

According to authorities a man walked into the store and committed the robbery at gunpoint.

On Monday, July 18th, Pebble Hills TAC officers located the vehicle used in the robbery and identified Waymon Cheatham as the offender. He was placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Cheatham faces charges of aggravated robbery with a bond of $100,000 and Failure to identify charge with a $500 bond.

