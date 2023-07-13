L to R: Jonah Campos, 20. Ernesto Velazquez, 30. Photo courtesy of the EPCSO.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on Wednesday, July 12 on unrelated charges.

On Wednesday, July 12, deputies received two arrest warrants for Jonah Paul Cruz, 20.

Cruz was wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation of burglary of habitation and criminal mischief, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies made contact with Cruz at the 9500 block of Socorro and took him into custody. He was then booked into the El Paso County Jail with a bond of $10,000.

Jonah Paul Cruz, 20. Photo courtesy of the EPCSO.

On Wednesday, July 12, deputies received an arrest warrant for Ernesto Velazquez, 30.

Velazquez was wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation/attempt to take a weapon from an officer, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies made contact with Velazquez at the 9500 block of Socorro and took him into custody. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail without a bond.