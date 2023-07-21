EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old man was recently arrested after being wanted for deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies received information of an active criminal warrant for Julio Santana, 22 on Wednesday, 19.

Deputies from the Peter John Herrera Patrol Station made contact at the 19100 block of Tornillo Avenue and located Santana.

During the arrest, deputies recovered a handgun on Santana which was believed to have been used in committing the offense, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then booked Santana into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $150,000 bond.