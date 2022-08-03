EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 42-year-old man was arrested for shooting at a car where a family of 5 was traveling.

Officers responded to a shooting near 6500 Airport Rd., where according to the investigation on Monday July 11, 2022, the victim driver along with his wife and three young children were traveling southbound on Airport RD when the suspect identified as Gilbert Rodelas drove up next to them in a large Nissan pickup truck. Rodelas appeared to be driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic lanes.

According to authorities, the victim slowed down to allow the Nissan to overtake him; however, Rodelas tapped his brakes to slow down. The victim decided to accelerate to pass the Nissan, and when doing so, a gunshot rang out. The victim fearing for his family’s safety, immediately drove to a Fort Bliss gate to report the incident to police—the victim did find damage to his vehicle when calling 911.

Gilbert Rodelas was arrested on Monday, August 1st, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a Deadly Weapon after the investigation determined he was the shooter. A bail of $25,000 was issued and Rodelas was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store