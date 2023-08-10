Manuel Miranda, 50, courtesy of the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with accident involving a personal injury or death Thursday, August 10, according to the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three.

Constable deputies received information of an active criminal warrant for Manuel Miranda, 50, who was wanted for felony warrant for accident involving personal injury or death with a $150,000 bond.

Miranda was located at the 3400 block of Dyer and was taken into custody.

He was then booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.