EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man believed to be responsible for Friday’s fatal shooting in Las Cruces has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

David Chavez, 19, is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with conditions of release. Chavez also had four misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear.



Chavez is suspected of shooting 30-year-old Mitchell Russell who died from his injuries. The incident happened along Lees Drive in Las Cruces.



About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Las Cruces police were called out on a report of shots fired on the 900 block of Lees Drive. Officers arrived to find Russell on the ground. He appeared to have at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.



During the investigation, police learned that Russell had reason to believe that Chavez had been burglarizing vehicles earlier that morning at the nearby Walmart store. According to police, Russell found Chavez south of Lohman Avenue, one of Las Cruces’ busiest streets, and confronted him about allegedly breaking into vehicles.



Investigators believe Chavez fled on foot from the initial confrontation and Russell found him again on Lees Drive near Nevada Avenue. According to police, Russell again confronted Chavez and the two got into a fight. Sometime during the confrontation, Chavez is suspected of firing a handgun, killing Russell.



Chavez fled on foot and allegedly went to a friend’s house where he left the gun. Chavez was detained Friday afternoon on Alameda Boulevard after police conducted what they describe as “a high-risk stop” on the vehicle he was riding in as a passenger.



Chavez was subsequently charged and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.