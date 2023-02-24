EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 29-year-old El Paso man has been arrested in connection with a shots-fired call back in January.

Police have arrested Colleak Denzel Mciver and charged him with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.

Mciver is one of two people being sought in the incident and police are asking the public for help in identifying the second suspect.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 13 outside PROFE Cantina, a bar at Mesa and Baltimore near UTEP. Officers, when the arrived at the scene, found bullet casings, but no injuries were reported.

Mciver was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23 and taken to the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call El Paso Police Department’s the non-emergency number at (915) 832- 4400 or call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.