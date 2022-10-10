EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a structure fire along the 5700 block of Alameda Avenue in south-central El Paso.

The fire happened at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the neighborhood near Fox Plaza.

Fire crews contained the fire to the interior of the structure and prevented it from causing any injuries or spreading to other structures.

An investigation by members of the El Paso Fire Marshall’s Office led to the arrest of Mauricio Marmolejo. Marmolejo has been charged with arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony with a $40,000 bond.

