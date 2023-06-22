EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant on Sunday, June 18, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were attempting to locate a vehicle involved in an evading incident at the 1000 block of Zabel on Sunday.

When deputies were at the location, Jose De Jesus Hernandez, 30, reportedly walked up to them and stated that he “had a firearm while holding an item wrapped in an orange shop towel,” according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez was taken into custody and was booked into the El Paso County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and is being held under a $30,000 bond.