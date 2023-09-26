EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of another man at a Lower Valley apartment complex earlier this month, El Paso Police said.

Jan Carlo Castillo has been arrested and charged with murder, police say. Police say he was arrested in connection with the Sept. 12 death of 28-year-old Brian Valentin Almanza, who was discovered dead during a welfare check at the San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Circle.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, officers observed a person matching the description of a subject seen on surveillance video from the murder scene.

Officers observed the man, later identified as Castillo, jaywalking along the 8500 block of Alameda.

When he was confronted by police, he ran from officers, police say.

After a short foot chase, he was apprehended and taken into custody for evading arrest.

Crimes Against Persons detectives met with Castillo and later charged him with murder in the death of Almanza.