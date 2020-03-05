Name of man arrested after SWAT standoff in East El Paso is released by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An argument stemming from a man kicking the neighbor’s dog led to his arrest.

As previously reported, an El Paso Police SWAT team was dispatched to an Eastside apartment complex Wednesday night on the 1600 block of George Dieter, following an altercation between neighbors, investigators said.

Officers learned John Lance Leal, 45, suffered a laceration to his face after an altercation with his neighbor.

40-year-old Jonathan Macias slashed Leal in the face with a knife after an argument originated from Macia’s kicking Leal’s dog, a release said.

After the assault, Macias went back into his apartment, stilled armed with the knife, and refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the residence.

According to police, Macias surrendered peacefully to the SWAT Team after several hours and was taken into custody.

Macias was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was booked into the El Paso Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.