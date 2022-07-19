EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars for aggravated robbery. The incident happened the night of July 12, 2022 around 2:55 a.m. in the City of Socorro.

The Socorro Police Department Patrol Division responded to two scenes and secured the locations involved. The Criminal Investigations Division took the lead on the investigation due to the nature of the crime.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at around 2:50 p.m. the San Elizario Marshals Office conducted a traffic stop which revealed a vehicle and subject related to both Aggravated Robberies. The subject was armed with a loaded sub-machine gun.





The Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant on the vehicle stopped by the San Elizario Marshals Office on the evening of Thursday, July 14, 2022, which led to the discovery of evidence related to both incidents.

Two first-degree Felony warrants were obtained for the listed subject’s arrest. The subject was identified as Nathan Joe Munoz who was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on both said warrants totaling of $300,000 bond on Tuesday July 19,2022.

