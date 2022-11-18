EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars Friday after a burglary at a Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken early Friday morning.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the burglary took place at 4 a.m. at the Church’s at 5308 Dyer.

Officers with the Northeast Regional Command responded to the location and found that a burglar or burglars entered the restaurant through the drive-thru window and stole property.

Investigators identified 24-year-old Angel Fernando Zarate, a resident of Juarez, as the suspect in the burglary and was placed under arrest.

Zarate is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility under at $10,000 bond.