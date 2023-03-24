EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly trespassed at University Medical Center, broke a window on a patrol vehicle and injured a deputy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marco Antonio Garcia, 35, has been arrested and is facing various charges.

Deputies arrived at the hospital at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, to assist a deputy assigned to the hospital with an “aggressive subject.”

Deputies learned that the man, later identified as Garcia, had trespassed, broken a window on a patrol vehicle and injured the deputy.

No information was given on the severity of the deputy’s injuries.

Deputies were able to apprehend and transport Garcia to El Paso County Jail.

Garcia is being charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest/transport, assault on a public servant and criminal mischief. His bond is set at $5,500.