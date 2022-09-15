EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop this week when four subjects allegedly fled on foot.

On Sep.13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Northwest Patrol were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 7900 block of Doniphan Dr. That’s when a vehicle came to a stop and four subjects fled on foot including the driver.

There were also two additional subjects in the interior of the vehicle as well as two others discovered in the trunk.

Deputies revealed that the driver was attempting to smuggle males from the US/Mexico Border to an undisclosed location within the U.S. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Lorenzo Rafael Carmona from Las Cruces, NM.

The driver was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for Smuggling of Persons ($10,000.00 bond), Smuggling of Persons Under 18 Years of Age ($15,000.00 bond), Evading Arrest Detention ($2,000.00 bond), and Possession of Marijuana Under 2 ounces ($500.00 bond).

“This incident raises a law enforcement concern that because Border Patrol is so overwhelmed, undocumented immigrants may be released into communities with minimal or no screening. Although the vast majority of undocumented immigrants who come to the United States are decent people, this situation is ripe for terrorists and criminals to simply walk across our border and do harm to our citizens.” Sheriff Richard D. Wiles

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.