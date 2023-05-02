EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday, April 30, for allegedly driving while intoxicated and evading arrest, according to Horizon City Police.

Hoirzon Police say Carlos Ariel Semental was involved in a motor vehicle crash and was headed to Horizon City. Horizon Police got involved after receiving a “be on the lookout” report from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Horizon City Police say they found the man’s car at the Hospitals of Providence Horizon Campus, on 13600 Horizon Blvd., with “extensive damage and with three bare rims.”

After the vehicle was located, Semental led officers on a foot pursuit, but he was eventually caught. Police say he was under the influence of alcohol.

Semental was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for allegedly driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention. His bond was set at $4,000.