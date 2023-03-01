DEMING, New Mexico (KTSM)- A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly beating his brother to death on Monday, Feb. 27.

Rogelio Baeza Jr. Photo by NMSP

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents claimed that a 911 call was made to check on a male individual inside a residence located at 5950 Hermanas Grade Road in Deming, NM.

According to New Mexico State Police, a 36-year-old male who has been identified as Rogelio Baeza Jr. reportedly exited the residence when Luna County Deputies arrived at the scene and found 39-year-old Edward Brown dead with apparent blunt force trauma injuries.

Agents learned that Rogelio and Edward had been drinking during the evening when they had a verbal altercation.

Sometime during the fight, Rogelio armed himself with a blunt object and attacked his brother.

Edward was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Rogelio was booked into the Luna County Adult Detention Center and charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence.