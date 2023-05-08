EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 34-year-old man was arrested by El Paso County Sheriff deputies near Homestead Meadows South and was charged with alleged theft of property on Friday, May 5.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the 14800 block of Montana Ave. in reference to a stolen trailer.

Officials were able to locate Victor Alfonso Navarro, 34, and apprehended him as he was “driving away with the stolen trailer,” according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Navarro was booked into the El Paso County Jail and charged with theft of property $2,500 less than $30,000. His bond was set at $11,000.