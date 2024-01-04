EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who has been arrested 27 times and reportedly has an “extensive record” was apprehended again this last Thursday, Dec. 28 for being wanted on four outstanding criminal warrants, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Armando Bejarano, 37, was wanted on four outstanding criminal warrants including charges of theft of property by the Sheriff’s Office, theft of property by the Horizon City Police Department, evading arrest and evading with a motor vehicle by the Socorro Police Department.

Armando Bejarano, 37. Photo: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The total bond amount for these charges were set at $71,500 and Bejarano was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

However, the Criminal Jail Magistrate reduced Bejarano’s bond on Saturday, Dec. 30 to $41,500 despite his “extensive arrest record,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bejarano posted bond on Sunday, Dec. 31 and was released from jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says throughout the year of 2023, Bejarano was arrested 27 times with the majority of his arrests being related to property-related crimes, aggravated assault, weapons, and narcotics offenses.

“Despite Bejarano’s extensive criminal history, he has been granted personal recognizance bonds and has had his bond reduced on multiple occasions,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community by apprehending individuals who threaten public safety.