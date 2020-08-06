Man and woman arrested for assaulting three officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three El Paso police officers were assaulted after responding to an early morning call Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Lee Trevino for a reported assault. When the officers arrived, they encountered a male and female arguing in the parking lot. The woman had torn clothes and her shoes were strewn apart in the lot, along with two broken cell phones.

During interviews, 44-year-old Cesar Alberto Cordero, lunged at one of the officers, picked him up and slammed the officer to the floor, knocking the officer unconscious. After a brief struggle and using a taser, two other officers were able to arrest Cordero. He was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, two counts of Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest and Assault.

The first officer sustained a concussion, a fractured orbital and a large hematoma to the back of the head. The female involved in the argument was uncooperative and refused to provide any information.

Another female, 43-year-old Delia Martinez, was with Cordero and interfered with the officers as they were attempting to subdue him. She was arrested for Interference with Public Duties.

Both offenders were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Martinez’s bond was set at $2,000, while Cordero’s was set at $70,700. Martinez has bonded out, but Cordero remains in jail.