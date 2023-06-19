EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Carlsbad, New Mexico, man accused of striking and killing a man and his dog while driving drunk over the weekend has been arrested twice in the past three months for vehicle-related offenses, according to New Mexico court documents obtained by KTSM.

Cody Reid Lesher, 32, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving personal injury after a crash Friday, June 16 that killed Alfredo Dominguez, who was out walking his dog along Emory Road in El Paso’s Upper Valley.

According to court documents, Lesher was arrested March 26 in Carlsbad, after he allegedly hit a sign at a Taco Bell while driving drunk.

Lesher told the arresting officer that a woman he had just met was actually driving the vehicle but fled the scene when she saw police lights. A witness who worked at Taco Bell said she heard and saw a car matching Lesher’s hit the sign. The witness also said that she did not see a woman leave the vehicle.

The arresting officer said he Lesher smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred his speech heavily, according to court documents. He also appeared to have urinated his pants.

Just a week before this weekend’s fatal crash, Lesher was arrested in Artesia, New Mexico, and charged with driving with a revoked license related to his DWI arrest earlier this year.

Lesher was arrested after a man called 911 stating his daughter was being followed by a man who was trying to “run her off the road.”

Lesher was driving the same 2015 Maserati he drove the night he allegedly struck and killed Dominguez and his dog along Emory.

In Artesia, the officer initiated a traffic stop for driving recklessly. The officer learned that Lesher’s license had been revoked from his previous DWI.

Lesher denied he was driving recklessly when he spoke to the officer and instead blamed the other driver, saying they were trying to race him, according to court documents.

On the El Paso charges Lesher is facing, a $600,000 surety bond and a $50,000 personal recognizance bond were issued on the intoxication manslaughter charge. A $100,000 bond was issued on the charge of accident involving person injury or death.