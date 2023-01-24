EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of killing two people in a crash in Chaparral and then trying to flee the scene is being held without bond.

District Court Judge Douglas Driggers ruled that Patrick Woods is a danger to the community, “showed disrespect with his intent to avoid arrest by fleeing the scene” and ordered him held without bond until trial.

Woods is being charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle (reckless driving), one count of resisting, evading and obstructing an officer (refusal to stop), open container and failure to give immediate notice of an accident.

On Jan. 17, Woods is accused of driving his Jeep recklessly along Highway 213 near Chaparral. According to the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney, he lost control of the Jeep, crossed the center line of the highway into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a car and then hit a second vehicle.

Woods was seen leaving the scene on foot. Several hours later, he was located with the help of a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter. He was found hiding in a ditch, according to a news release.

Two people who were in the first car died at the scene.

Several containers of alcohol were reportedly found in Woods’ Jeep.