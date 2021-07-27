Man accused of abandoning dog in Horizon City claims animal killed another canine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man accused of abandoning a dog in a viral video captured in Horizon City last week claims the animal killed another canine.

According to a complaint affidavit, 68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos told officers the Siberian Husky was a stray that destroyed his garden and killed his neighbor’s dog.

Campos said he asked the unidentified young man seen in the video to help him release the animal in the Horizon City desert since he did not have the phone number for Animal Services.

As KTSM has reported, an animal rescuer happened to be in the area at the time Campos and the young man left the dog by the side of the road. The rescuer captured the incident on cell phone video.

Campos is charged with ‘cruelty to non-livestock animals; abandon.’

The dog has been placed in a permanent home.