EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded this morning at approximately 9:20 a.m. to a call reporting a body in a canal near the area of Luis Guerra and Petunia in San Elizario, Texas.

According to authorities, the El Paso County Search and Rescue team was utilized to remove the body from the canal. The Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit responded and is investigating the individual’s death.

The individual located is a male subject but has not been positively identified. The male subject’s body was transported to the El Paso Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story and we will bring you all the updates as soon as they become available.

