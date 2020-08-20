Male in his 20s among victims reported in COVID-19 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health is reporting 10 new virus deaths, and among those, one male in his 20s.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 20s

1 male in his 50s

1 male in his 60s

3 males in their 70s

2 females in their 80s

2 males in their 80s

This brings the death toll up to 382.

The city is also reporting 109 new COVID-19 cases along with 34 weeks-old cases.

So far there are 19,057 cases in El Paso County, with 4,200 active cases and 14,475 individuals designated as having recovered from the virus.

As of today, 161 patients are hospitalized, 50 are in the ICU, and 35 are on ventilators.

