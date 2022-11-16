MENTONE, Texas (KXAN) — People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake happened at about 3:30 p.m. near the small community of Mentone, which is located in Loving County. The town is approximately two hours west of Midland.

Experts at the USGS have a form available online where people can report where they live and whether they felt the shaking from this earthquake.

This is a developing story that KXAN will update once more information becomes available.