EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Magic of Lights drive-through holiday-themed show will be at the City of El Paso’s Camp Cohen Water Park from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31.

Produced by Family Entertainment Holdings LLC, Magic of Lights will make its El Paso debut at Camp Cohen, 9700 Gateway North Blvd., and will feature dozens of displays and digital animation exhibits, all constructed with millions of LED lights.

“We are excited to bring Magic of Lights to the El Paso community for the first time ever and believe it will become an annual holiday tradition,” says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC. “Our innovative creative team has designed a drive-through holiday wonderland light experience that promises to dazzle and delight guests of all ages.”



Magic of Lights is the latest addition to El Paso’s schedule of activities for the 2023 WinterFest

celebration.



“It’s extremely exciting for Destination El Paso to collaborate with Family Entertainment Holdings to help bring residents and visitors new experiences to enjoy this holiday season,” said Jose Garcia, president and CEO of Destination El Paso. “Camp Cohen Water Park will be a site for holiday cheer perfect for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy Magic of Lights’ classic holiday favorites

including Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, festive Elves and Reindeer Road.

The event will feature a 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Other displays will include the 32-foot-tall, animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie,

Prehistoric Christmas featuring life-sized dinosaurs celebrating the season and the legendary Bigfoot Monster Truck.

“Created with over 2 million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive

event everyone will enjoy,” according to a news release sent out announcing the event.

More details will be released in November.

For information on the schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.

