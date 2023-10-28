EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Locally owned Madre Rosa Cerveceria and Taqueria restaurant will be hosting its grand opening on from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 in Northwest El Paso.

Photos courtesy of Madre Rosa Cerveceria and Taqueria

You can find the restaurant at the El Paso Outlet Shoppes grounds, located at 7049 S. Desert Blvd.

Here are some highlights of the event: