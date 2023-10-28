EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Locally owned Madre Rosa Cerveceria and Taqueria restaurant will be hosting its grand opening on from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 in Northwest El Paso.
You can find the restaurant at the El Paso Outlet Shoppes grounds, located at 7049 S. Desert Blvd.
Here are some highlights of the event:
- Tacos and Botanas: Dive into the “Volcanes” and choose from delectable tostadas like “Spicy Tuna” and “Camarón.” The tacos are a true celebration, offering classics like “Rajas con Queso” and adventurous options like “Los Superiores.” Don’t forget to indulge in the crispy delight of “Chicharrones.”
- Mixology: Experience the vibrant taste of “Madritas,” an exciting twist on classic margaritas, where Olmeca Altos Tequila and Ponte Chignon Mezcal take center stage. Try Madre Rosa, Madre Chelo Madrita, and Madrita Jardinera, and savor the “Shotsitos” de la casa – the house specialty shots crafted with superior tequilas and mezcales. Explore an unforgettable cocktail adventure with signature cocktails like Bad Hombres, Madres Paloma, Horchata a Toda and Jamaica Exotica, each thoughtfully crafted using an array of tequilas and mezcales.
- Live Entertainment: Be entertained by DJ music performances that will add a festive vibe to the grand opening celebration, as well as mariachi from 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.