Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers

El Paso has 40 coronavirus cases, with evidence of community spread

by: ANNE D'INNOCENZIO

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s says it will stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out of work when the chain closed its stores in response to collapsing sales during the pandemic.

The majority of its 130,000, including stock people and sales clerks, will still collect health benefits but the company said that it is transitioning to an “absolute minimum workforce” needed to maintain basic operations. Macy’s has lost the bulk of its sales due to the temporary closing of its stores starting March 18.

The move is perhaps the most dramatic sign that even big-name retailers are seeing their business evaporate and that the $2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress last week may come too late to help out retailers. Nordstrom said last week it was furloughing a portion of its corporate staff.

