Macy’s Inc. closes all stores nationwide amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Macy’s Inc. officials announced Tuesday, all stores will be closing nationwide and services will only be available online.

According to a release, the closure is temporary and will go into effect from March 17 through March 30.

The closure was decided in response to COVID-19, and Macy’s Inc. officials will provide benefits and compensation to its employees, a release said.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues, and communities is our utmost priority. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman, and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. in a release.

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.