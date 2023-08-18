EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Luby’s Cafeteria will be calling the Enrique Moreno County courthouse home as their new location will be on the lower level of the county courthouse.

El Paso County says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the Texas chain restaurant’s grand opening on Friday, Aug. 25 and the restaurant will be open to the public.

The homestyle comfort food will be served Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a daily set menu of fan favorites including fried fish, macaroni and cheese, desserts and more.

The public can access the cafeteria by entering through the main courthouse doors located at 500 East San Antonio Avenue.

To find out more about Luby’s Cafeteria, click here: Welcome – Luby’s (lubys.com).