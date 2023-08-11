LUBBOCK, Texas — Peter Martinelli, 24, was arrested in the 4500 block of 20th Street and accused of murder, online jail records showed on Friday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department said officers were called to that location at 7:08 p.m. on Thursday evening. According to LPD, Martinelli was accused of stabbing his mother, 63-year-old Brigitte Curtis, “multiple times.”

Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

In a press release on Friday, StarCare said it is mourning the “tragic passing” of Dr. Brigitte Curtis. The health system asked for prayers for the Curtis family, Team StarCare and Dr. Curtis’s patients.

The following is a press release from LPD:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes unit is investigating a homicide in Central Lubbock that left a woman dead.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of 20th Street at 7:08 p.m. on August 10th.

Upon arrival, officers observed 24-year-old Peter Martinelli in the driveway of the residence. Martinelli fled on foot and was taken into custody shortly after. Officers located Martinelli’s mother, 63-year-old Brigitte Curtis, in the back yard of the residence with serious injuries. EMS arrived and pronounced Curtis deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Martinelli attacked Curtis while she was in the front yard stabbing her multiple times.

Martinelli was arrested and charged with evading on foot. Detectives obtained a warrant for murder Friday morning that was served at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.