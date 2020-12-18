Lubbock baby dies after swallowing battery

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2-years-old, died Thursday, according to statements from her family.

In November, Reese swallowed a battery and was transferred from the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at University Medical Center to Texas Children’s in Houston.

Her mom wrote just before midnight Thursday: “Our precious baby Reese died this morning and is no longer suffering. She is pain-free at home with our Savior.”

The mom’s Facebook post had 2,900 reactions, 612 shares and more than 1,200 comments as of early Friday afternoon.

According to the National Capital Poison Center, “Swallowed batteries burn through a child’s esophagus in just 2 hours, leading to surgery, months with feeding and breathing tubes, and even death. About the size of a nickel, 20 mm, 3-volt lithium coin cells are the most hazardous, as they are big enough to get stuck and burn faster. Secure battery compartments and keep loose batteries away from children.”

A GoFundme page for medical expenses raised $34,046 by Friday afternoon.

Latest Headlines