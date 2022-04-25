EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday afternoon, officials with ElPaso Water said their crews were busy working a ruptured water line in the Lower Valley.

Officials say crews were sent to the 7800 Rosemary shortly after 4 p.m. to repair the damage.

There is no officials word on the pipe’s size, how the line break occurred, or how many customers were left without water.

Crews continue to work the area, and have set up barriers to keep local traffic out.

