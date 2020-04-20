Lower Valley Water District sees a rise in sewage blockage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Lower Valley Water District urges residents to avoid flushing sanitary wipes, as they have seen a rise in sewage blockage.

Sanitary wipes are not biodegradable. The following items should not be flushed down sewer lines:

Sanitary wipes /Wet wipes /baby wipes

Face Masks

Gloves

Diapers

Paper towels

Napkins

Facial tissues

Fats, Oils and Grease

During the COVID-19 pandemic, large quantities of sanitary wipes, paper towels, facial tissues, and alternatives to toilet paper are being used. However, only toilet paper is made to be flushed into sewer lines.

According to a release, many of the items mentioned above are not biodegradable and cause clogs and damage to sewer infrastructure.

The Lower Valley Water District urges customers to pay extra attention to what items they are using and not to flush anything other than toilet paper.

In order to avoid backups or sewage overflows in our local sewer lines, practice the following suggestions: