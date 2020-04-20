Lower Valley Water District sees a rise in sewage blockage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Lower Valley Water District urges residents to avoid flushing sanitary wipes, as they have seen a rise in sewage blockage.
Sanitary wipes are not biodegradable. The following items should not be flushed down sewer lines:
- Sanitary wipes /Wet wipes /baby wipes
- Face Masks
- Gloves
- Diapers
- Paper towels
- Napkins
- Facial tissues
- Fats, Oils and Grease
During the COVID-19 pandemic, large quantities of sanitary wipes, paper towels, facial tissues, and alternatives to toilet paper are being used. However, only toilet paper is made to be flushed into sewer lines.
According to a release, many of the items mentioned above are not biodegradable and cause clogs and damage to sewer infrastructure.
The Lower Valley Water District urges customers to pay extra attention to what items they are using and not to flush anything other than toilet paper.
In order to avoid backups or sewage overflows in our local sewer lines, practice the following suggestions:
- DO NOT flush wipes, gloves, towels or other trash down the toilet, even if they’re labeled flushable.
- DO NOT pour grease down kitchen sinks or toilets. Instead, put grease in a sealed non-recyclable container and throw it out with regular garbage.
- DO toss dirty makeup, cleaning, and baby wipes, tampons, sanitary pads and condoms in the trash.