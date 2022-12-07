EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A neighborhood next to the Border Highway off Fonseca is seeing an increase in migrants.

On Wednesday night KTSM 9 News crews witnessed a group of about fifteen migrants climbing through a hole in the fence into a neighborhood after running across the Border Highway.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood along the Border Highway describing a migrant coming up to her in her driveway.

“This guy came up to me and just asked if he could hide in my garage for a few minutes, so it startled me. I said no he didn’t bother me; he wasn’t aggressive he wasn’t assertive or anything I just said no, and he kept on walking, he had a little bit of blood on him, a little on his hands a little on his face,” said Patty Legarreta who lives near the border highway.

Another woman showing KTSM clothes left behind by migrants in the neighborhood.

“(They) go through the sidewalks and sometimes their changing and leaving the clothes out in the street,” said Mary Luevano.

Luevano adding that she hasn’t seen border patrol in the area as often as she used to.

A Spokesperson for U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector explains that the area is a hot spot for illegal border crossings.

“Areas like Fonseca right now are areas that are being exploited by the criminal organizations attempting to get migrants that are neither candidate for asylum or will be expelled under Title 42,” said Carlos Rivera.

As we have reported, Title 42 was struck down by a federal judge but on Wednesday the Biden Administration appealed that ruling.

Title 42 is the public health order that has allowed border patrol agents to expel migrants over COVID-19 concerns.

This as border patrol is processing hundreds of migrants daily in the downtown area who are seeking asylum. Adding that there is a strain on resources.

“We’re looking at 1,800 migrants encountered (a day) throughout all of the El Paso sector the majority are asylum seekers, possible asylum seekers in the Chihuahuita area that puts a strain on our resources and our capabilities,” said Rivera.