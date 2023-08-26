EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Lower Valley park now has a new handball court, thanks to the Shawver Park Improvement Project.

Video by Andra Litton

City departments of Capital Improvement, Community and Human Development and Parks and Recreation, along with the Office of city Rep. Henry Rivera, held a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Shawver Park is located at 8100 Independence Drive.

The project was funded through a Community Development Block Grant, according to a City news release.

The event also included an exhibition of three-wall handball and an appearance by El Pasoan Luis “Lucho” Cordova, a nationally top-rated professional handball player. Cordova has won nine professional titles and four junior national championships, according to the City.