EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A house in the Lower Valley has caught fire twice in the past 48 hours, with the second fire being confirmed as intentional, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to KTSM the second fire was started intentionally on Monday, Aug. 28. However, no arrests have been made and an investigation is currently ongoing.

The fires were at a residence along the 600 block of North Yarbrough.

The spokesperson adds the initial fire that took place on Sunday, Aug. 27, is still under investigation. The initial fire was a Condition 1 fire and eight units and 24 firefighters responded.

No further information has been released.