EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lowbrow Palace invites the public to attend the 1st Feria de Agave festival which will feature more than 40 agave brands including tequila, mezcal and sotol spirits, food and local live music on Saturday, April 1.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Lowbrow Palace, 1006 Texas Ave.

The event will be focused on artisanal agave makers, celebrating Mexican culture and heritage. “The event will feature a range of mezcal, tequila and sotol tastings, local eats, live music and mariachis,” according to the press release sent by Lowbrow Palace.

The venue says guests can participate in a “clay mezcalero pottery workshop sponsored by Tesoro Tequila, and spectate a margarita cocktail competition sponsored by Cazadores Tequila.”

The Feria de Agave is welcome to all ages, alcoholic beverages will be served to people 21 plus with a valid ID.

Drinking responsibly is encouraged.

The following is a list of the tickets and what they can get you:

Single Day GA (21+)

Access to the festival from 3pm – 11pm on Saturday, April 1.

Includes eight samples of agave spirit servings.

Single Day VIP (21+)

2 Complimentary cocktails, 1 meal ticket, 1 commemorative T-shirt & mezcalero

Early access to the festival starting at 2 p.m.

Includes eight samples of agave spirit servings

General Admission + Pottery Class by Cantareras

Early access to the festival starting at 2pm.

Includes eight samples of agave spirit servings.