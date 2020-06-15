Breaking News
29 more Otero County Prison inmates test positive for COVID-19

Low Juarez numbers reported after deadly weekend; El Paso joins forces to provide PPE to Juarez hospitals

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — COVID-19 deaths in Juarez have slowed down after a deadly weekend, with 17 deaths related to the virus.

On Monday, only 7 additional cases were reported in Juarez and no new fatalities.

The state of Chihuahua has seen 2,949 cases and 478 deaths statewide, according to state health officials.

So far in Juarez, 1,855 COVID-19 cases have been reported, and 388 deaths.

Juarez hospitals are currently facing a severe shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during their battle with COVID-19.

The El Paso Community Foundation has created a new fund to assist two Juarez hospitals with PPE.

“This is an important binational effort in ensuring better safety for all of us,” said Mario Porras, Director of Binational Affairs for the El Paso Community Foundation. “Slowing the spread of coronavirus in Juarez hospitals ultimately helps slow things down for El Paso too.”

The two hospitals that will be receiving assistance from the El Paso-Juárez Unidos fund are the Hospital General de Ciudad Juarez, and Hospital General Regional No. 66.

According to a release, those two hospitals are the two hospitals in Juarez designated for COVID-19 treatment.

