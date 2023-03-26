EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Love Alumni Boutique is celebrating its 2nd anniversary Sunday and is inviting the public to join the celebration.

The boutique will be hosting the event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cloud Nine Event Center, located at 1000 Diesel Dr.

The boutique says they will be featuring over 30 Borderland vendors, craft activities for the whole family, live performances by local artists and complimentary drinks and food.

Local non-profit organizations such as, Planned Parenthood Greater TX, The EmpOURment Project and Adopt-A-MomEP will also be in attendance.

The Love Alumni Boutique is a local business that supports women-owned brands in El Paso. The boutique bus was originally an old ice cream truck but was then transformed into the Love Alumni Boutique Bus we see today.

You can find out more about the Love Alumni Boutique by following the business on Instagram @lovealumniboutique.