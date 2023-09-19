A publicity photo for the film “Lost Soulz,” which will make its Texas premiere at the El Paso Film Festival Sept. 28-30.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Film Festival, which will run from Sept. 28-30, announced that it will have the Texas premiere of “Lost Soulz,” which was partially filmed and produced in Downtown El Paso.

The film is directed by Katherine Propper and the film had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

“About half of ‘Lost Soulz’ was filmed in El Paso,” Propper said. “When I visited the city for the

first time, I was blown away by the city’s beauty and the generosity of the people there.”

The film also features El Pasoan Krystall Poppin, who plans on attending the premiere. Poppin is a rapper and recording artist.

The El Paso Film Festival will be at the Philanthropy Theater, the El Paso Museum of Art and at the Convention Center from Sept. 28-30.

