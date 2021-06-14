‘Lost Kingdom’ water park to open in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just in time for the heat wave. The city of El Paso and Destination El Paso said the new “Lost Kingdom” water park is ready to open its gates.



The third water park opens this Sunday, June 20, at 6001 Hughey Drive in East El Paso near Ross Middle School.



The Mayan-themed park features a leisure pool, lap pool, kiddie pool, slides and so much more.



“During the City’s strategic planning process, we challenged ourselves to re-imagine our aquatics program,” said Tommy Gonzalez, City Manager of El Paso, “The result is providing amenities our community can describe as exceptional, as evident by sold-out opening weekends for our water parks. Our community has embraced this amenity, which could not have come at a better time with record breaking heat.”



The water park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Visitors are able to plan their trip to the new water park by visiting EPWaterParks.com.



The city said the fourth water park will be opening later this month.



