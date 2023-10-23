EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A senior at Loretto Academy is a 2023 Quest Bridge Scholar finalist, according to an announcement sent out by the school.

Helen De La Rosa was named a finalist for the scholarship with a value of over $200,000.

She qualifies for a four-year scholarship to a school she will be matched with later in the year, according to the announcement sent out by Loretto.

Quest Bridge has 50 prestigious colleges and universities as partners. The Match Scholarship is considered a full scholarship covering tuition, housing and food, and additional expenses.

De La Rosa is a first-generation college student and began attending Loretto Academy in sixth grade as a Challenge Program scholar.

Loretto Academy is celebrating its 100th year serving students from the El Paso, Juarez and New Mexico region.