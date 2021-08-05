Loretto Academy receives back-to-school blessing

by: Tatiana Favela

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Loretto Academy welcomed back students, faculty and staff for the new school year with a special prayer, blessing, and class cheers on Thursday.

The school is celebrating 9 decades in the community. 552 students are enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade this school year.

A prayer and special blessing started off their first day of in-person learning.

The principal of Loretto said the school has a rigorous police in place to navigate the school year amid the pandemic.

“We are excited that we are back on campus. And one of the things that is going to make a difference is that we are mandating facemask for everyone that is a mandate for every student, every faculty and staff member of the campus,” said Homero Silva, principal of Loretto Academy. “We want to make sure that we provide a safe environment for teaching and learning.”

Loretto is encouraging all staff and students to get vaccinated if they are not already.

For those who are not able to get the vaccine, weekly testing will be implemented.

