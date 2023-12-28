EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes at Loop 375 Border Highway between Yarbrough and Midway are closed after a crash involving pedestrians Thursday evening, Dec. 28.

Photos by Santiago Reyes – KTSM

At approximately 7:09 p.m., multiple people were crossing the highway when two people were hit by vehicles; one of them is a male in his 20s, according to El Paso Fire.

It was later confirmed that the two people were taken to a local hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries. The state of the male in his 20s in unknown.

Additionally, an off-duty firefighter stopped to render aid, according to El Paso Fire.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.