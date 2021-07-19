Looking for takeout? Let EPCC’s culinary students whip up your dinner

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College is offering up a dinner option this week, courtesy of its culinary services students at the school’s THIRTEENO9 restaurant.

The future chefs will be whipping up a three-course dinner available for pick-up this Thursday afternoon at the district’s facility located at 9050 Viscount, ASC Building B.

The cost is $15 per person. Take a look at the menu below and place your order at THIRTEENO9@epcc.edu.

You can find more information about THIRTEENO9 restaurant here.