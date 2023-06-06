EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A longtime El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after falling ill at home and being taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, according to a Facebook post by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation Facebook page

According to the post, Deputy Sgt. Daniel Luera felt ill at home on Sunday, June 4. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit.

Luera has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years.

“As his working family we ask that everyone unite to be the strength for him, his wife and family. Many have asked how they can help,” the post read. “We are firm believers in the power of prayer. Second, the Sheriff’s Foundation has created an account if you wish to donate to help with his medical expenses.”

Here is a link where you can help.