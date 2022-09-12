EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12.

Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order.

Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s Parish in central El Paso and Queen of Peace in west El Paso.

The diocese reported that he was “very dedicated after having served them for many years practicing sign language.”

Herrera’s services will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Queen of Peace, 1551 Belvidere St., followed by a vigil at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with committal services at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.