Longtime El Paso Jiu-Jitsu, MMA coach fighting for life after attack outside Eastside bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A longtime El Paso Jiu-Jitsu and MMA coach is fighting for his life while being hospitalized in intensive care after being attacked outside of an East El Paso bar early Monday morning.



Jose Campuzano was leaving the EPTX bar during closing time and came outside to the parking lot, where he was essentially beaten until he was unconscious.



“He carries himself with discipline and respect. He’s not one to start fights. He’s a caring, loving person and he loves to help out his community,” said Gabriela Campuzano, Jose’s cousin.



The family said Jose jumped in the fight happening outside the bar to help two other victims that were already getting beaten.

“Jose just being the person he is, he tried to jump in to help and to stop this group of people who were attacking and rendering unconscious these other two victims that were also attacked that night and just jumped in to help,” Campuzano shared. “That’s who Jose is and unfortunately he got attacked and bombarded by this group of people.”



According to Jose’s family, he was beaten and stomped on until he was unconscious and no longer breathing. First responders were able to stabilize him and transported him to Del Sol Medical Center Monday morning, where he’s currently in critical but stable condition.

“Last night he woke up. He was able to recognize my uncle so we were very happy about that because he has extensive head and back injuries as well. He was able to recognize my uncle and we were just really glad for that because we didn’t know if he was going to wake up and how he was going to wake up,” Campuzano said.



El Paso police are still investigating the situation and working to identify all the people that were involved in the assault.



The family is asking for the community to speak up if they know something or someone involved.

“El Paso is a safe, peaceful place. We want to keep it that way. Let’s pull together to get these people off the streets. We don’t need people like this, they’re criminals, they’re thugs. They just need to be off our streets,” Campuzano shared.



On the mission for justice, the family is hopeful that Jose will continue progressing on his long road to recovery.

“Jose is going to make it,” Campuzano said. “He’s strong, he’s a strong person and I know he’s a fighter. He’s going to fight through this. He’s going to make it, he’s going to be okay.”



Jose’s family is encouraging the other victims involved in the fight to reach out, share their stories and to not be afraid.



A GoFundMe page has been created by the family to help Jose with medical expenses and other expenses that may come along the way.

